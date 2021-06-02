Virginia Tech football player held for second-degree murder in Blacksburg killing

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech football player has been charged in connection to a Blacksburg killing.
Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
Police were called the night of June 1 for a welfare check at 119 N. Main Street and found a man dead; investigators ruled the death a homicide. The man has been identified as Jerry Smith, 40 of Blacksburg. No cause of death has been released.
Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.
Etute is a student at Virginia Tech, according to Virginia Tech Police, and has been suspended from the football team there.
Statement from Virginia Tech Vice President Frank Shushok, Jr.
Dear Hokie students and all members of our community,
It is with deep regret that I share with you news concerning the arrest today of a fellow student who has been charged in the death of a Blacksburg community member.
I wanted you to hear this news directly from me.
Our hearts are broken when we experience violence in our community. Even if you do not know those involved personally, hearing this news is hard, painful, and confusing.
More information will be available as the investigation unfolds.
In the meantime, please take care of yourselves.
As always, Virginia Tech has many resources to support you including the Dean of Students Office and the Cook Counseling Center.
If you are struggling or need assistance, please do not delay in reaching out.
Please know I stand with you in collective shock and grief.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400, or remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.
