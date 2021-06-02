Senior Alert issued for Fredricksburg man with cognitive impairment

Joseph Jackson (Source: Virginia State Police)
June 2, 2021

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a 78-year-old Fredricksburg man who has a cognitive impairment.

On June 2 at 8:03 a.m., Joseph Jackson was last seen at his residence in Fredricksburg.

Jackson is described as a white male with blue eyes and white hair, 6′0″ and weighing 215 pounds.

Jackson is possibly driving a silver 2016 Jeep Cherokee with license plates saying, ’SHOELSS’.

Police say Jackson’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4483.

