Senior alert canceled after Fredricksburg man found safely in Hanover County
Joseph Jackson (Source: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 2, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 1:36 PM

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A senior alert has been canceled after a 78-year-old Fredricksburg man has been recovered in Hanover County.

On June 2 at 8:03 a.m., Joseph Jackson was last seen at his residence in Fredricksburg.

Jackson is described as a white male with blue eyes and white hair, 6′0″ and weighing 215 pounds.

Jackson is possibly driving a silver 2016 Jeep Cherokee with license plates saying, ’SHOELSS’.

