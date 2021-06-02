Senior alert canceled after Fredricksburg man found safely in Hanover County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A senior alert has been canceled after a 78-year-old Fredricksburg man has been recovered in Hanover County.
On June 2 at 8:03 a.m., Joseph Jackson was last seen at his residence in Fredricksburg.
Jackson is described as a white male with blue eyes and white hair, 6′0″ and weighing 215 pounds.
Jackson is possibly driving a silver 2016 Jeep Cherokee with license plates saying, ’SHOELSS’.
