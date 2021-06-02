5 RPS elementary school student awarded full scholarships to attend VUU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When the time comes, five Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary students will no longer have to worry about college plans after they were awarded full academic scholarships to Virginia Union University.
”We are so grateful for the continued partnership and generosity of Virginia Union University,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “VUU has stepped up in an entirely unique way for RPS, first by providing 50 full academic scholarships to then-8th grade students (now finishing 10th grade), and now by showing a clear commitment to continue these types of efforts.”
The following fifth-graders were awarded the scholarships:
- Dayyon Greene
- Melody Morgan
- Rachael Parra-Lara
- Lamar Turner
- Abraham Valencia-Sales
“Virginia Union University has a longstanding commitment to creating a pipeline of opportunity that allows students to get excited about their future,” said Dr. Hakim Lucas, President and CEO of Virginia Union University. “We believe education is the key to building generational wealth in our communities, and we are honored to be a partner with Richmond Public School to create this opportunity for these students.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.