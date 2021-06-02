RPD: Man injured in shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 2, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 9:50 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot on Wednesday evening.

Police were originally received a “trouble unknown” call for in the 3000 block of Hull Street. Then a short time later, another call came in for a shooting at 8:51 p..m.

Officers then found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

