Richmond launches #hotvaccinatedsummer campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond wants it to be a #hotvaccinatedsummer, announcing a new campaign to get vaccines to more communities.
“We will switch our focus from our large mass vaccination events, to smaller, mobile events,” said Amy Popovich with the Richmond Health District.
The mobile clinics will be walk-up, no appointment necessary, and Thursday at noon, the Richmond Health district is launching a public interest form for businesses or churches to fill out. Healthcare workers will come on site to administer vaccines. The goal is to provide 8 mobile clinics per week.
“They will be spots where people live work, and play, at the grocery store, at the neighborhood block party or at a local church,” said Popovich.
While the focus is on mobile clinics, there will still be a mass vaccine event in South Richmond on June 12th.
“It is going to be a big community event, there’s going to be a job fair, there’s going to be kids activities, we will buy you lunch if you get vaccinated,” Jason Alley, Policy Advisor for Restaurants and Small Businesses.
Alley says all three shots will be available at the vaccine event and there will be 25 hiring agencies on site as well. The City is also partnering with the Virginia Restaurant, Travel and Lodging Association.
“This will allow these hiring agencies to let people know what their hiring practices are--what the pay rates are--what the environments are--there is a real crisis in the hospitality industry right now,” he said. “So, we are hoping these people can come, share their story, explain this is a good place to work, and get people back interested in the hospitality industry.”
Alley says most importantly, they want to help get more people vaccinated.
As of June 2nd, 51% of adults in Richmond have gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Stoney says the goal is to be in line with President Biden’s goal of 70 percent of adults in the US vaccinated by July 4th, 2021.
