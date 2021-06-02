Richmond Flying Squirrels offer complimentary tickets to first responders

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will be offering complimentary tickets to first responders in and around central Virginia.
Active-duty police, firefighters and EMS throughout Central Virginia are eligible to receive two complimentary General Admission tickets to the game against the Harrisburg Senators on June 13 for First Responders Day at The Diamond.
Tickets will be based on availability.
First responders will need to show their ID or badge to receive the tickets.
Tickets can be picked up in advance at the Flying Squirrels offices or at the ticket booth on the day of the game.
First Responders Day will be presented by the Brad Clark Memorial Fund, at The Diamond.
First pitch for the game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. on June 13. The ballpark gates open at noon. Kids 14 and younger can run the bases following the game presented by Richmond Family Magazine.
