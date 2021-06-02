‘Put the signs up’: Carytown residents want city to mark ‘No Parking’ areas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Carytown South Civic Association is asking city leaders to clearly mark spots where residents can and can’t park after parking tickets were issued this weekend.
In a letter sent to Richmond City Council Member Stephanie Lynch, the board says when challenges for fire engine access to a house fire that happened on Parkwood Avenue last Thursday were brought up to the Fifth District Office, the Richmond Police Department gave out tickets to people illegally parked the next day.
The letter cites cars were ticketed for violating this Virginia law, an ordinance the board says residents were unaware of. They also add ticketing took place in places where cars have parked without issue on a daily basis for years.
In response to this, the board is asking the city to put up signs and curb paint designating those areas as places where people can’t park.
The Richmond Fire Department says their crews had no problems with access or parking while responding to the Parkwood Avenue house fire.
The Richmond Police Department says due to concerns from the public about illegal parking, 26 tickets in and around Carytown were issued this weekend. A majority of these tickets were for parking too close to the intersection, according to police.
Melissa Gray, a resident of Carytown, received a parking ticket on May 28.
Gray says there are no signs saying people can’t park in these spots, which she says creates uncertainty for residents living nearby.
“Put the signs up and create a safe environment rather than making the neighbors guess when the rules are going to be applied,” she said.
Councilwoman Lynch says she sees both sides of this issue.
“Concerns of neighbors who want to put public safety and accessibility first and foremost and were very concerned about access issues that day and have been for a long time,” she said. “I also understand the frustration that some of the residents have in receiving parking tickets.”
Lynch says the short-term goal is to put up signs in those ticketed areas so residents know where they can and can’t park.
She’s also working on long-term goals, which include adding more parking spaces and looking into how many are needed.
“We’ve never taken a full kind of systemic look each resident and the space of each residence requires, so getting a better understanding within the residential neighborhood of how many spaces we will need in the future,” she said.
Lynch hopes to work with the Richmond Police Department and neighbors to address this situation.
The board is also requesting an appeal for all parking tickets issued in their neighborhood.
