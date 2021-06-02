News to Know for June 2: Windsor traffic stop update; Safety measures at voting polls; Few afternoon showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the low 80s.
The Daily Press reports that Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell says he got the file from police a couple of weeks ago.
Body camera footage that went viral last month captured two Windsor police officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, pointing guns at U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario as they ordered him out of his SUV during the Dec. 5 traffic stop.
Nazario is suing the department over the traffic stop in which he was pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed.
No charges were ever filed against him from that incident.
Weeks of protests following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. are now expanding across the state. Brown was shot and killed by deputies while deputies were executing a search warrant.
Seven more cities across North Carolina had rallies last night as calls for transparency push on.
The protesters are pushing for a “patterns-or-practices” civil rights investigation into the sheriff’s office and District Attorney’s Office by the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.
Many say they will keep marching until they feel there’s justice in the case.
A state-sanctioned report says the Virginia Military Institute has tolerated and failed to address institutional racism and sexism and must be held accountable for making changes.
The report was put together by an independent law firm and released Tuesday by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials ordered an investigation after The Washington Post reported that Black cadets and alumni faced “relentless racism.”
After a months-long investigation, an independent law firm released its final, 152-page report.
Gov. Northam is set to sign a bill aimed at preventing gun violence.
There is no word yet on which legislation the governor will be signing into law.
The signing will take place at 2 p.m. on June 2.
Specific polling places each have different COVID-19 safety measures. Election officials say voters must follow guidelines at specific polling locations.
At schools and libraries, masks will still be required due to face coverings being mandatory inside any school building.
Locations such as a county registrar’s office or a city hall, may or may not require masks.
Early in-person voting will end on June 5. Absentee ballots must be mailed back or dropped off by Primary Election Day on June 8.
The registrar’s offices are open and Virginia’s 2021 primaries are in full swing ahead of June 8 voting deadline.
Most of the Republican candidates were picked during the GOP 2021 Convention on May 8, but Democrats still need to choose runners for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Some local House of Delegate seats is also up for grabs.
In-person voting is happening now. For ballot details for Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico, click here.
Chesterfield County is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at multiple locations this week.
Anyone 12 and older are able to get the vaccine, but a parent must be with a child to get the vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine, which is given in two doses, will be administered at all locations.
Those who get the shot will get a vaccine card for the next clinic in 21 days to get their second dose. If the clinic times don’t work, individuals can find a vaccine location closest to them, HERE.
Governor Ralph Northam will declare June 2 to be Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr. Day in honor of the 50th anniversary of his promotion to Admiral, according to the Richmond Virginia Council Navy League.
Gravely, a Richmond native was the first African American admiral in the United States Navy. He rose from the rank of Seaman to Vice Admiral and was the first African American to command a US Navy warship.
The Navy honored him by naming a destroyer after him, the USS SAMUEL G. GRAVELY JR.
The Richmond Virginia Council Navy League (RVCNL) of the United States will host a ceremony to honor the anniversary of Gravely’s promotion at the Virginia War Memorial on June 2 at 10:30 a.m. For more information, click here.
