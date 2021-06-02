2nd Street Festival, Richmond Folk Festival return to in-person live events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two of Richmond’s largest events will return this fall: The 2nd Street Festival and the Richmond Folk Festival.
Both events will follow state and federal guidelines for outdoor gatherings.
The 2nd Street Festival will take place on October 2-3 in the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood.
The Richmond Folk Festival will take place on October 8.10 along the city’s riverfront.
More information will follow this summer as we continue to stay informed and aware of CDC and state guidelines for COVID-19 protocol at events.
