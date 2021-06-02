Motorcyclist killed after running off road, striking fence

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 2, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 8:22 PM

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - State police said a motorcyclist was killed after running off the road and striking a fence.

Troopers were called just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to the crash in the 1600 block of Dorset Road.

Police said a 2007 Yamaha V - Star motorcycle, driven by Matthew F.  Huvar, 65, was headed south when it went off the road and hit a fence.

Huvar died at the scene. Police said it is unconfirmed at this time if he was wearing a helmet.

Police continue to investigate.

