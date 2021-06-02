Henrico police search for missing 28-year-old man

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing 28-year-old man.
Police were called on May 28 to take a missing adult report for Xavier Lashawn Harrison.
Harrison was last seen by his girlfriend on May 26 after he received treatment at an area hospital. He hasn’t been seen since.
“This behavior is out of the ordinary, and he may need further medical attention,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-501-5000 or Detective Schihl at 804-501-5304.
