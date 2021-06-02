Henrico man safely located after being reported missing

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a 28-year-old Henrico man has been safely located after he was reported missing.
Police were called on May 28 to take a missing adult report for Xavier Lashawn Harrison.
Harrison was last seen by his girlfriend on May 26 after he received treatment at an area hospital. He wasn’t seen since.
“This behavior is out of the ordinary, and he may need further medical attention,” police said.
