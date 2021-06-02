Grandstands to fully open at Richmond Raceway for NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The grandstands and FanGrounds will open to full capacity at the Richmond Raceway for the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 10-11.
There will be no limit on the number of fans in the grandstands for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series Playoff race the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sept. 11. Grandstands will also be fully open for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Sept. 10.
“Our loyal race fans have shared their unwavering support for NASCAR at Richmond Raceway throughout the pandemic, so we are grateful to open our grandstands to full capacity for the first time in two years,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As we continue our 75th anniversary celebration, the cheers from the grandstands and FanGrounds will make this race weekend a momentous event that will once again bring us together.”
The FanGrounds, hospitality options, campgrounds, Midway and Virginia Credit Union LIVE! will be fully open as well.
NASCAR and Richmond Raceway will continue to work with state and local officials on health and safety protocols and make adjustments as needed.
Tickets for the events are available, here.
