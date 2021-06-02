Gospel artist Hezekiah Walker establishes Center for Gospel Music at VUU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multi-Grammy Award-winning Gospel artist Hezekiah Walker has established a Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University.
The academic center is the first of its kind in the United States.
“It will provide education and resources to help musicians and budding gospel artists to learn the cultural and business aspects of gospel music and the industry. Courses will be available to all VUU students and a variety of certification courses related to work in the industry will also be available to the general public,” a release said.
Walker is a second-year student at VUU’s Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology.
“The strong theological training I’ve received here at Virginia Union during the past two years has helped to shape my ministry,” Walker said. “My goal is to give back to the school that has poured so much into me, by helping emerging gospel artists learn the business, as well as theological aspects of the gospel music industry.”
The center will launch in June.
“Gospel music is an important part of our culture and VUU is honored to partner with Walker to create a central hub for the study, writing, and preservation of gospel music. Walker has poured his spiritual gift and innovative ideas into the development of courses and events planned for the Center,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO of Virginia Union University. “VUU is growing to meet the changing career interests of our students by creating academic programs where the workforce demand is high or where students can explore opportunities in STEM, history, or the arts.”
