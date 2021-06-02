Eight cities join in protest for Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC. (WWBT) - Weeks of protests following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. are now expanding across the state. Brown was shot and killed by deputies while deputies were executing a search warrant.
Seven more cities across North Carolina had rallies last night as calls for transparency push on.
The Rev. Al Sharpton issued a powerful call for transparency and the release of body camera footage at the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina, with the civil rights leader likening withholding the video to a “con” job done on the public.
Since then, the district attorney called the use of force ‘justified’.
No charges have been filed, and all the deputies are now back on duty.
The protesters are pushing for a “patterns-or-practices” civil rights investigation into the sheriff’s office and District Attorney’s Office by the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.
The goal would be to bring attention to any persistent patterns of misconduct within a department.
Many say they will keep marching until they feel there’s justice in the case.
