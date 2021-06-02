Drive-thru job, resource fairs being held in June

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Capital Region Workforce Partnership will be holding two drive-thru job and resource fairs in June.
Job hunters will be able to connect with private and public employers on the following dates:
- Saturday, June 12, at the Virginia Career Works Henrico Center, 121 Cedar Fork Road
- Saturday, June 26, at the Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road
Both events are from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Those who attend will be able to get information on job openings from employers around the Richmond region. Agencies will also be on hand to give information about educational programs, workforce support services and summer resources and programs available for adults, young people and families.
“This is a great time for employers who are hiring to connect with potential candidates,” Brian Davis, executive director of the Capital Region Workforce Partnership, said. “It’s also a great time to make people throughout the Richmond region aware of the resources that are available to help them on their reemployment journey.”
