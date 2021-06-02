COVID-19 precautions being used at voting polls in Virginia ahead of primary election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 precautions will be put in place at voting polls ahead of the primary election in Virginia.
Specific polling places each have different COVID-19 safety measures. Election officials say voters must follow guidelines at specific polling locations.
At schools and libraries, masks will still be required due to face coverings being mandatory inside any school building.
Locations such as a county registrar’s office or a city hall, may or may not require masks.
Early in-person voting will end on June 5.
Absentee ballots must be mailed back or dropped off by Primary Election Day on June 8.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.