Clean Eatz opening in Short Pump on June 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new healthy lifestyle café will be opening up in Short Pump starting on June 10.
Clean Eatz will offer a full-service cafe, Grab N Go meals and a weekly meal plan for anyone wanting an easier way to cook and prepare healthy meals.
“Clean Eatz accommodates busy families, working professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and those with dietary restrictions.The café boasts made-to-order options such as burgers, bowls, flatbreads, and smoothies,” a release said.
Shoppers will also be able to take advantage of the ready-made Grab N Go freezer meals that offer options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Clean Eatz will also offer a meal service where customers can choose their food for the following week. Prices will range from $6-$8 per meal. This service will launch on June 24.
On June 10, Clean Eatz will open for business from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will be open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The café is located at 11801 W Broad St., Suite 1B, Richmond, VA.
