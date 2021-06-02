2 Central Virginia men charged with stealing items from vehicles

JAMES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two men are charged with stealing items from vehicles in James City County.
Police said on in the early morning hours of May 27, two men were seen on multiple residential security cameras getting into unlocked vehicles in the White Hall subdivision.
Multiple items were stolen, including three firearms, police said.
Jame City County Police were contacted the following day by the Prince George County Police Department about two men who were arrested that matched the descriptions of their suspects.
Quantrell Chandler, 18, of Hopewell, and Stanley Harris, 23, of Prince George, were arrested by Prince George police on unrelated charged on May 27.
James City County police interviewed the two and charged them in connection to the incidents.
Chandler is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, grand larceny of a firearm, conspiracy to commit grand larceny of a firearm and larceny with intent to sell. Harris is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, grand larceny of a firearm and conspiracy to commit grand larceny of a firearm. Police said additional charges are expected.
Both of them are being held in jail without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033.
