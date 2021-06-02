Carroll County deputies searching for man who escaped custody

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A manhunt is underway as the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office searches for a man who escaped custody Wednesday morning.
38-year-old James Wesley Wall escaped the custody of a New River Valley Regional Jail transportation officer around 4:25 a.m. in the Fancy Gap area. Members of the sheriff’s office are in the area of Fancy Gap Highway and Blue Ridge Parkway looking for Wall.
Wall is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands at 5-feet-11 inches and weighs 165 pounds.
Wall was originally in custody for possession of stolen goods and driving with a suspended license. The sheriff’s office now has outstanding warrants for escape from New River Valley Regional Jail custody and larceny.
The NRVRJ said no force was used during the escape and no one was injured. A full investigation on the specific circumstances of the escape is ongoing, according to the jail.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-728-4146.
