‘You could be the match’: Miracle blood donor save young father’s life

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Looking back, 50-year-old Troy Phelps couldn’t have imagined the good that would come out of a chance blood donor registration at his son’s school.
“The school my son was attending was having a donor drive for a classmate of his that was ill, so I attended that and had my mouth swabbed, gave a sample, and became registered in 2013,” Phelps said.
Phelp’s figured that what he was doing would probably help someone across the country, but he didn’t know just how close that impact would be for more than a half-decade.
“After a few months, I never heard anything and I really didn’t think about it again until June 2019, where I was contacted by DKMS and they told me I was a match for somebody that was ill with a rare blood cancer,” Phelps said. “As it turns out six years later, I was helping somebody who wasn’t just in the united states, but right here in Virginia.”
That Virginia man is Dalton Grizzle, a husband, and father who was was diagnosed with aplastic anemia and told he would need a stem cell transplant to survive.
Grizzle had multiple potential donors turn down the opportunity to donate until he received the life-changing news from DKMS, the largest donor center and leader in the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders.
The nonprofit informed Grizzle that they found someone who was a perfect match and wanted to proceed with the donation. That person was Phelps, who wound up being a perfect match.
“I’ve been told by doctors that if they find three out of five things in your blood that are a match, they will go with it. Well, I was told I was a five out of five match,” Phelps said. “It’s extremely rare.”
What’s more, Dalton responded well to treatment. So well in fact that this unlikely pairing was able to meet for the first time back in May. Officials with DKMS want to make sure more moments like this are possible.
“There are about 14,000 Americans looking for matching donors, and sadly, only 2 percent of Americans have signed up to join the donor pool,” said Amy Roseman with DKMS’s donor recruitment team.
The organization says there’s just a 30% chance someone will find a matching donor in their own family, which is why having a robust donation pool is so critical. DKM says every 3 minutes, an American is diagnosed with blood cancer, and every nine minutes someone loses their life to it.
The incredible uniqueness of our DNA means finding a matching donor is extremely rare; finding a match is a numbers game, so it is critical that we register as many donors as possible.
“Most of those patients sadly don’t find a donor,” Roseman said. “You never know, you could be the one to provide a second chance.”
The nonprofit says that those of mixed or diverse heritage are underrepresented on the registry, and heritage is one factor proven to determine the odds of finding a match to an unrelated donor. DKMS continues to focus on engaging, educating, and empowering these communities through targeted campaigns, events, and partnerships.
“You could be the match for that person,” said Phelps. “You could make the difference between life and death for them.”
Registering to be a blood donor takes about five minutes. Those interested can even request a testing kit to have sent back to DKMS so that they can be entered into the nonprofit’s donor pool. If you would like to register to be a blood donor you can do so, HERE.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.