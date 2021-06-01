Virginia reports record low of new COVID cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When it comes to new COVID-19 cases in Virginia, the state is reporting a record low.
On Tuesday, June 1, there were only 59 new cases across the state.
The positivity rate has also dropped to 2.7 percent.
As access to the COVID vaccines has become more widespread, the state has lifted its social distancing and capacity limits. The mask mandate has also been lifted, but those unvaccinated at still strongly encouraged to wear one.
As of June 1, 44.4 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.
