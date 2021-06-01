Veteran offering social, mental health support to service members

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the country continues to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, veterans are raising awareness and working to provide mental health support to those who may be struggling.
“When you lay down a wreath and you want to think of those we have lost, think of those who have lost a battle to mental health too,” said Army veteran Stephanie Merlo. “Myself, I have lost 5-7 people to suicide. My brother, he was infantry, he was a Marine and he has lost 25 - that is unspeakable numbers, it is very disappointing.”
Merlo is the Richmond chapter leader of Minority Veterans of America and continues to offer a place of support for veterans while also pushing elected officials to provide support to veterans. She served in Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq.
“If we are going to Congress itself, if we are testifying, we are pushing for veterans rights all around and a lot of that is veterans PTSD and suicide,” she explained.
Merlo has deeply felt the impacts of PTSD, as well as Military Sexual Trauma (MST). She was sexually assaulted while serving in the military, during the time of “don’t ask, don’t tell.”
“I was assaulted by a woman, and so, therefore, if I reported it, I would be looked into as “outed” and could be easily dishonorably discharged,” she explained.
She says some fellow veterans struggle after coming home and transitioning back into civilian life, they also may experience “survivor’s guilt” at times.
“Why did he? Why did she? Why did they [die]? And here I am without a scratch or just a broken leg?” Merlo explained. “That haunts you and you receive that trauma, but you are not taught how to process that trauma.”
Minority Veterans of America has committed to addressing mental health disparities.
Merlo says the Richmond chapter provides social support, an inclusive community and the space people may have lost when transitioning back to civilian life.
“It is hard to find someone who is going to accept you for being a woman, a woman of color and being gay, so finding that was a life saver,” she said. “I am really happy that I did. Minority Veterans of America has provided such a home for me, and I can now help other veterans like myself.”
For those who may be struggling with their mental health, Merlo encourages sharing what they’re going through with loved ones.
“When it comes to really trying to support that service member, you have to understand the trauma that comes with it, the scars we are holding, the invisible scars - year-round - not just on Memorial Day,” she said.
If you or someone you know is struggling, you can contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1. You can also text 838255.
