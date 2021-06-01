Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The best weather day of the week, with increasing heat and humidity with rain likely later in the week.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s. With low humidity, it’s the best weather day of the week!
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated afternoon storms, especially in Southern VA.
THURSDAY: First Alert: Next chance for severe thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.