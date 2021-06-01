Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

Best Weather day of the week and the beginning of a true summer pattern

By Andrew Freiden | June 1, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 3:55 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The best weather day of the week, with increasing heat and humidity with rain likely later in the week.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s. With low humidity, it’s the best weather day of the week!

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated afternoon storms, especially in Southern VA.

THURSDAY: First Alert: Next chance for severe thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

