Suspect sought after using woman’s credit card at Chesterfield Walmart, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is being sought after using a woman’s credit card at a Walmart in Chesterfield, police say.
On May 27, a woman discovered her wallet was missing while she was in a Kroger located on Rittenhouse Drive.
She received an alert that her credit card was being used at a Walmart located at the Chattanooga Plaza.
Camera footage inside the Walmart captured a male suspect using her card.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should contact Chesterfield police at 748-0660.
