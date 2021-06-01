Suspect sought after using woman’s credit card at Chesterfield Walmart, police say

Suspect sought after using woman's credit card at Walmart. (Source: Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 1, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 11:25 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is being sought after using a woman’s credit card at a Walmart in Chesterfield, police say.

On May 27, a woman discovered her wallet was missing while she was in a Kroger located on Rittenhouse Drive.

She received an alert that her credit card was being used at a Walmart located at the Chattanooga Plaza.

Camera footage inside the Walmart captured a male suspect using her card.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should contact Chesterfield police at 748-0660.

