Student-athletes leave their mark at Colonial Heights training center

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - When student-athletes come into DefyGenetics in Colonial Heights, they are surrounded by signed flags. They cover the walls and hang from the ceiling as these athletes work to improve their craft.
The college-logoed flags are attended by those who came before this year’s athletes, those who have gone on to play their respective sport at the next level. Tuesday night marked the Class of 2021′s turn to leave its mark.
DefyGenetics owner and founder Roger Riggle held a flag signing ceremony for his student-athletes who have signed on with colleges and universities to pursue their academic and sports careers. They include Power Five football prospects, future FCS stars, Division II and III signees and feature more than football players. This year’s class features golfer Justin LaRue as well.
Having their names and flags on the wall is an honor for these players who have spent years shedding blood, sweat and tears within the walls of the facility. They also set the standard for those who are next in line.
Below is a list of this year’s class:
Abu Kai-Kai (Glenville)
D.J. Powell (UVA-Wise)
Juwan Dent (UVA-Wise)
Jasiah Robinson (Christopher Newport)
Justin LaRue (Longwood)
Jaelin Montgomery (James Madison)
Rock Wolfson (Concord)
David Daniels (Concord)
Bryce Carter (Virginia)
Vashawn Lee (South Carolina)
Brian Tavennar (VMI)
Jamareeh Jones (Boston College)
Jordan Jackson (St. Francis)
Kelvin Gilliam (Oklahoma)
Damond Harmon (Oklahoma)
