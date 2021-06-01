Richmond Mayor raises Pride flag over City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - June 1 marked the first day of “Pride Month,” and there are several events happening in Richmond to celebrate.
Mayor Levar Stoney was joined by dozens of LGBTQ advocates for a public ceremony, where he raised a Pride Flag over City Hall.
The new Dominion Office Tower and the Hampton Inn Hotel are also set to be illuminated in rainbow-colored lights in a show of support to RVA’s LGBTQ community on Tuesday.
The City of Richmond will also illuminate Main Street Station in rainbow colors and put up rainbow banners on the building later this month.
Here is a list of Pride events happening in Richmond:
-June 5: Richmond Kickers’ Pride Night
-June 13: Pride Witch Market
-June 26: Pride Marketplace Dancing & Drag
-July 16-18: Black Pride RVA
Virginia Is For Lovers has compiled a full list of Pride events happening around the state that you can find, HERE.
