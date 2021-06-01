Report: Institutional racism, sexism present and tolerated at VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - The findings of a months-long investigation into racism at the Virginia Military Institute were released on Tuesday.
Governor Ralph Northam and other state officials ordered this probe after The Washington Post reported that Black cadets and alumni faced “relentless racism.”
After a months-long investigation, an independent law firm released its final, 152-page report.
Among the findings, there are systemic racial and gender issues at the 182-year-old school.
The report recognizes VMI’s historic importance but emphasizes that it has traditionally been “a school run by white men, for white men.”
In the report, it said VMI maintains “outdate, idealized” reverence for the Civil War and Confederacy. While steps have been taken to address this, the report says disproportionate attention is still given to traditions related to the Civil War.
The investigation found that members of the VMI community still advocate for Confederate traditions to be celebrated without any thought that offends many African Americans. It was also found that minority members are not afforded the same opportunities to celebrate dates important to their communities.
It found that half of African American cadets agree there is a culture of racial intolerance at VMI. However, the investigation says while there are significant racial issues, they do not rise to the level of a civil rights violation.
The report says many respondents, including men, said that VMI’s gender equity issues are worse than its racial-equity issues. Those surveyed reported a culture of women not being taken seriously, double standards for behavior and misogynistic comments.
It was also found that sexual assault is prevalent and not appropriately addressed by VMI. Fourteen percent of female cadets reported being sexually assaulted at VMI while 63 percent said a fellow cadet told them they were assaulted.
It lays out 8 different things the school needs to do to improve the culture.
Governor Northam, along with other state leaders, released a statement about the report saying in part:
“The Commonwealth will study this report carefully and then take appropriate action. VMI would be wise to do so as well. VMI is an agency of state government, and we will hold it accountable.”
VMI also released a statement saying, “These are serious allegations and are being treated as such...We are in the process of studying the report and will be developing an appropriate plan of action which is consistent with VMI’s mission and method of education.”
To read the full report, click here.
