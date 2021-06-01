Record number of air travelers expected following Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A busy summer travel season may be in store if the Memorial Day weekend gives any indication.
A record number of air travelers is expected when the final tally comes in.
Many people chose to fly for the first time since the pandemic began.
“Busy airports, busy,” Keith DelVecchio said after landing at Richmond International Airport Monday.
Declining Covid cases are giving more travelers peace of mind, especially for that special occasion.
“We’re coming from Florida…We were gone celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary,” Terry DelVecchio added.
Over the weekend, TSA screened more than 7 million people and that doesn’t include yet all of the people who flew back to their destinations on Memorial Day.
Kicking off the weekend, Friday saw a record number of passengers during the pandemic.
“We came from L.A. so you can definitely tell the difference between airports. It was busier there,” Deborah Gardener said.
“Everyone trying to check their bags and stuff…I know on this returning flight, it was full. We were all shoulder to shoulder,” another passenger added.
More people traveling after states began to ease restrictions, complying with more laxed CDC guidelines.
“I miss the togetherness that we had with all our friends and our family…Being able to talk to people, hug, and touch,” Terry DelVecchio added.
That’s why she and her husband are already preparing for the next flight out of town.
“We’re already thinking about going back to Florida,” Keith DelVecchio said.
While people have been able to ditch their masks in many of the places they traveled to, they still need them while inside of airports and on planes.
That guidance remains in place through September.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.