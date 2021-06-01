Police: Suspect involved in Henrico business robbery identified, charged

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a suspect has been identified and charged in connection to a business robbery. The suspect was arrested and charged in a second incident as well, police say.
Police were called on May 25 just before 1:30 p.m. to a robbery in the 8000 block of Brook Road.
Officials said a man went into the garden center and showed a sign demanding money from the cashier.
The suspect left on foot and later got into a white Range Rover Sport.
On May 30, police were investigating a separate larceny in the 1300 block of N. Laburnum Avenue when they were directed to the suspect in the parking lot.
The suspect was identified as Donnell Hamilton, 52, of Henrico.
According to police, Hamilton was arrested on charges of larceny at the Laburnum Avenue location and robbery at the Brook Road location. He is being held at Henrico’s Jail West without bond.
