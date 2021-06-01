News to Know for June 1: The Diamond opens to full capacity; Hurricane season begins; Paid sick leave bill signing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top stories before you start the day!
Today will be mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.
With low humidity, it’s the best weather day of the week!
Thousands were left in the dark for several hours in Henrico after a car crashed into a power pole, taking down a few power lines.
The crash occurred around midnight not far from Three Chopt Elementary School.
Police say one car was involved and no injuries were reported.
Right now, that number is down to about 800.
Police said the mother left the vehicle for a brief moment in the 1200 block of Southshore Point Drive when it was stolen with the child inside.
The suspect then dropped the child off at the Wawa at Temie Lee Parkway and Hull Street Road, police said.
The suspect then left and went down Hull Street Road where they were taken into custody.
The child in the backseat was unharmed.
President Joe Biden will take part in remembrance of one of the nation’s darkest — and largely forgotten — moments of racial violence when he helps commemorate the 100th anniversary of the destruction of a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Biden’s visit Tuesday, in which he will grieve for the more than 300 Black people killed by a white mob a century ago, comes amid a national reckoning on racial justice.
Biden will be the first president to participate in remembrances of the destruction of what was known as “Black Wall Street.”
In 1921 — on May 31 and June 1 — Tulsa’s white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to the ground the Greenwood district and used planes to drop projectiles on it.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels are welcoming more people back into the Diamond, as the stadium returns to full capacity for the first time since the pandemic first took hold.
The Diamond started operating at 100% capacity on June 1st. Other changes include no mask mandate as fully vaccinated people individuals are allowed to enter the stadium without wearing one.
Unvaccinated people or those who are not fully vaccinated are still strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
The change in policy goes for people attending Flying Squirrels games and other events at The Diamond.
After a record-breaking year in 2020, the 2021 hurricane season is predicted to be more active than usual yet again, thanks to warmer than average water in the Atlantic and the absence of El Nino, which will make it more favorable for storms to develop.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts 13-20 named storms, with 6 to 10 of those becoming hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes.
The hurricane experts at Colorado State University also expect an above-average hurricane season with 17 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.
More windows at DMV locations around the state will be opening. DMV service centers will be operating by appointment only.
Additional windows are opening in stages on June 1, June 15 and July.
The DMV is also working to hire and train new employees to help expand appointment availability.
Gov. Northam is set to sign a bill that will provide paid sick leave to home health workers.
The law covers home health providers working at least 20 hours per week or 90 hours per month.
Lawmakers approved the measure back in February.
The final bill was considered a redacted version of its introduced version, but sponsors of the bill call it a first step forward.
Today is the last day for parents in Richmond and Chesterfield to enroll their child in virtual learning for the next school year.
Both RPS and CCPS schools will offer in-person and virtual learning options for the 2021-2022 school year.
Parents will have to let schools’ know by today if they plan on sticking with online learning.
Otherwise, they will return to the classroom.
If you’re in the market for a car this year, get ready to pay more.
Car lots across the country are dealing with limited inventories, and that’s forcing many consumers to pay more for those high-demand cars.
Car dealerships are reporting they only have a fraction of the vehicles that they typically have, both new and used.
The limited supply is sending prices to record levels.
