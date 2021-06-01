Man charged with strangulation, Medical Examiner investigates woman’s death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man faces strangulation charges after police responded to a home for a reported medical emergency and later found a woman dead. The suspect’s Facebook page shows the pair were husband and wife.
On May 29 around 3:15 p.m., Henrico Fire, EMS, and Police responded to the 5400 block of Coxson Road for that reported medical emergency. Once on the scene, first responders were flagged down by family members to render aid to a woman.
The woman, identified as Brandy Saunders Myers, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. The state Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released Myers’ cause of death.
Henrico police say Houston James Myers, Sr., 54, of Henrico, was arrested on charges of strangulation.
Detectives were on scene for several hours investigating the incident. Police have classified this as a death investigation.
Myers is being held at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office – Jail West without bond.
