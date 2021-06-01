Man charged with strangulation after death of woman

Man charged with strangulation after death of woman
Houston James Myers (Source: Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 1, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 1:36 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a man has been arrested for his involvement in the strangulation death of a woman.

On May 29 around 3:15 p.m., Henrico Fire, EMS, and Police responded to the 5400 block of Coxson Road for a reported medical emergency.

Once on the scene, first responders were flagged down by family members to render aid to a woman.

The woman, identified as Brandy Saunders Myers, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police remained on the scene into the evening hours and were classified as a death investigation.

Henrico police say Houston James Myers, Sr., 54, of Henrico, was arrested on charges of strangulation.

Myers is being held at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office – Jail West without bond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.