Man charged with strangulation after death of woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a man has been arrested for his involvement in the strangulation death of a woman.
On May 29 around 3:15 p.m., Henrico Fire, EMS, and Police responded to the 5400 block of Coxson Road for a reported medical emergency.
Once on the scene, first responders were flagged down by family members to render aid to a woman.
The woman, identified as Brandy Saunders Myers, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police remained on the scene into the evening hours and were classified as a death investigation.
Henrico police say Houston James Myers, Sr., 54, of Henrico, was arrested on charges of strangulation.
Myers is being held at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office – Jail West without bond.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.