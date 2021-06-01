Last day to enroll in virtual learning for Richmond, Chesterfield students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is the last day for parents in Richmond and Chesterfield to enroll their child in virtual learning for the next school year.
Both RPS and CCPS schools will offer in-person and virtual learning options for the 2021-2022 school year.
Parents will have to let schools’ know by today if they plan on sticking with online learning.
Otherwise, they will return to the classroom.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.