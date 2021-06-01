1 injured in fiery Northern Virginia I-95 crash

PRINCE WILLIAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia.
NBC Washington’s Chopper4 captured ariel footage of a 10-mile backup caused by the Tuesday crash in Prince William County.
State police told NBC Washington that the tractor-trailer involved in the crash caught fire in the Woodbridge area.
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
