1 injured in fiery Northern Virginia I-95 crash

1 injured in fiery Northern Virginia I-95 crash
One person was injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia. (Source: NBC Washington)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 1, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 6:37 PM

PRINCE WILLIAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia.

NBC Washington’s Chopper4 captured ariel footage of a 10-mile backup caused by the Tuesday crash in Prince William County.

State police told NBC Washington that the tractor-trailer involved in the crash caught fire in the Woodbridge area.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.