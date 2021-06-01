Hurricane season begins in the Atlantic basin

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane season is officially underway in the Atlantic basin.
The season begins each year on June 1, although the first two months of the hurricane season are typically fairly quiet.
82% of all named storms have historically happened in the months of August, September, and October. The peak of hurricane season is usually in early to mid-September.
Tropical systems can develop outside of hurricane season, which we saw in May 2021 when our first named storm of the year (Ana) developed in the Central Atlantic.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projects a 60% chance for an above-average season in 2021 (compared to a 30% chance for a near-normal season and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season).
If the prediction for a busier than normal season holds true, it would mark a record-breaking 6th season in a row of above-average hurricane activity.
Before a hurricane impacts our area, make sure you’re prepared! Here’s a look back at our coverage from Hurricane Preparedness Week:
