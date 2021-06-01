Gov. Northam to sign paid sick leave bill for home health workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam is set to sign a bill that will provide paid sick leave to home health workers.
The law covers home health providers working at least 20 hours per week or 90 hours per month.
Lawmakers approved the measure back in February.
The final bill was considered a redacted version of its introduced version, but sponsors of the bill call it a first step forward.
The original bill would have covered a wider range of workers considered to be “essential.”
