First Alert Weather Day THURSDAY

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday as we watch the next threat for strong to severe thunderstorms.
Here’s the early outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. A large area of the Mid-Atlantic is in the Slight (Level 2 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center.
With warm, humid air place of the storm, there could be enough instability as a cold front approaches to give us some damaging wind gusts. A couple of tornado warnings can’t be ruled out!
Rain totals likely won’t cause any flooding but 1/2 to 1″ of rain is expected in any storms that form.
We’ll keep this page updated as we get closer.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.