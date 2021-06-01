First Alert Weather Day THURSDAY

Strong to severe storms possible as a cold front arrives late in the day

First Alert Weather Day THURSDAY
SLIGHT risk zone for the Mid Atlantic (Source: NBC12)
By Andrew Freiden | June 1, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 10:17 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday as we watch the next threat for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Here’s the early outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. A large area of the Mid-Atlantic is in the Slight (Level 2 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center.

With warm, humid air place of the storm, there could be enough instability as a cold front approaches to give us some damaging wind gusts. A couple of tornado warnings can’t be ruled out!

Rain totals likely won’t cause any flooding but 1/2 to 1″ of rain is expected in any storms that form.

We’ll keep this page updated as we get closer.

