The Diamond returns to full capacity, more restrictions lifted

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are welcoming more people back into the Diamond, as the stadium returns to full capacity for the first time since the pandemic first took hold.
The Diamond started operating at 100% capacity on June 1st. Other changes include no mask mandate as fully vaccinated people individuals are allowed to enter the stadium without wearing one.
Unvaccinated people or those who are not fully vaccinated are still strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
The change in policy goes for people attending Flying Squirrels games and other events at The Diamond.
