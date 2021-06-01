Chesterfield offers COVID-19 vaccine at multiple locations this week

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at multiple locations this week.
Anyone 12 and older is able to get the vaccine, but a parent must be with a child to get the vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine, which is given in two doses, will be administered at all locations. Those who get the shot will get a vaccine card for the next clinic in 21 days to get their second dose. If the clinic times don’t work, individuals can find a vaccine location closest to them, HERE.
No registration is required and walk-ups are welcome.
Here are the following locations and times for clinics:
Starting Wednesday, June 2, people can visit the following sites to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
- Children’s Home of VA Baptist at 6900 Hickory Road from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- St. Augustine’s Catholic Church at 4400 Beulah Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
On Thursday, June 3, the COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit will host clinics at the following locations:
- Rockwood Park at 3401 Courthouse Road from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Falling Creek Apartments at 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway from1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
