Chesterfield offers COVID-19 vaccine at multiple locations this week

Vaccine Image / Generic (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 1, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 5:30 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at multiple locations this week.

Anyone 12 and older is able to get the vaccine, but a parent must be with a child to get the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is given in two doses, will be administered at all locations. Those who get the shot will get a vaccine card for the next clinic in 21 days to get their second dose. If the clinic times don’t work, individuals can find a vaccine location closest to them, HERE.

No registration is required and walk-ups are welcome.

Here are the following locations and times for clinics:

Starting Wednesday, June 2, people can visit the following sites to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

  • Children’s Home of VA Baptist at 6900 Hickory Road from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • St. Augustine’s Catholic Church at 4400 Beulah Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Thursday, June 3, the COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit will host clinics at the following locations:

  • Rockwood Park at 3401 Courthouse Road from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Falling Creek Apartments at 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway from1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

