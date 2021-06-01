Chesterfield County to host annual Fourth of July celebration

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration with fireworks and live music.
The event is free and will feature live music by The Deloreans, which is a seasoned showband that covers the most memorable artists and nostalgic songs of the 1980s. The performance will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Varieties of food options will also be available for guests.
Crowd capacity inside the fairgrounds will reflect Governor’s orders, including social distancing and mask guidelines outlined by the CDC and VDH.
No glass, alcohol, fireworks, pets, tents, or canopies are allowed. All bags and coolers are subject to search.
All traffic must enter on Krause Road.
The event will be held on July 4 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on 10300 Courthouse Road.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark.
