Car crashes into pole on Three Chopt Road, causes power outages

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands were left in the dark for several hours in Henrico after a car crashed into a power pole, taking down a few power lines.
The crash occurred around midnight not far from Three Chopt Elementary School.
Police say one car was involved and no injuries were reported.
More than 2,000 people in the area were without power for a couple of hours after the crash.
Right now, that number is down to about 800.
