Capacity limits, distancing restrictions gone at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first four weeks of the season featured zip-tied seats and social distancing guidelines at Flying Squirrels’ games. Tuesday night saw a return to normalcy on the road to recovery.
For the first time since September of 2019, The Diamond was open to full capacity with no distancing restrictions, which is how the policies are expected to remain for the remainder of the 2021 season. All 9,560 seats will be available for spectators.
Masks are optional for fans who are fully vaccinated, while the team is asking those who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings while on the premises.
Tuesday began a stretch of 12 games in 13 days for the Flying Squirrels. 3,617 fans watched Richmond fall to Altoona, 4-1, but the night also signified a big step in the right direction.
“I don’t think it’s going to be an overnight thing,” said team vice president and chief operating officer Todd “Parney” Parnell. “There’s going to be however many people can make it, so that’s different than before. Just to say the words ‘no capacity restrictions’ feels great.”
The team is also encouraging fans who wish to purchase tickets to do so ahead of time on the team’s website. This will help prevent long lines and congestions around the ticket windows.
The Flying Squirrels often boast attendance numbers in the top tier of Minor League Baseball. They and Reading are often battling for the top spot in the former Eastern League, while Richmond consistently ranks in the top 30 teams in terms of attendance in all of Minor League Baseball.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.