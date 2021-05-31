VSP: AMBER Alert issued for 2 girls abducted from Richmond hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert after they say two girls were abducted from Chippenham Hospital in Richmond.
4-year-old Ariah Givens and 3-year-old Skylar Givens were last seen at Chippenham Hospital around noon on Sunday, May 30.
Police say both girls were possibly wearing white shirts.
Police believe the girls were abducted by Larry Whack and are in extreme danger.
Whack was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a Virginia beach logo, green and black camo pants and green, blue and yellow shoes.
He may be driving in a silver 2009 Ford Fusion with Virginia license plate 83BRAT.
If you see them, call 911 right away.
