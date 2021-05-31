Veterans ride cross-country to fundraise for National Desert Storm War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While many people visited war memorials across the nation Monday, there is one U.S. conflict that remains without a national memorial.
It is why a group of veterans rode their motorcycles across the country throughout the month of May to raise awareness about a proposed memorial in Washington, D.C.
“It was a bonding time for us – healing time,” said John Strugala, of Georgia.
Strugala is finally heading home after spending the last several weeks on the road driving from California to D.C. to raise awareness about a U.S. conflict that does not get a lot of recognition.
“We were the first major conflict that ain’t anyone seen after Vietnam,” Strugala said.
He is talking about Desert Shield and Desert Storm; running from August 1990 until February 1991.
“I came to the realization that a lot of people had forgotten about this conflict,” said Scott Stump, CEO and President of the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association.
It is why Scott Stump took a stand, creating the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association.
The conflict dates back to Aug. 2, 1990, when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. Days after that invasion, Operation Desert Shield commenced with members of the U.S. Military streaming into Saudi Arabia.
“The U.S. under Bush 1 was not going to tolerate that,” said Kent Bolster, a retired U.S. Army Colonel. “We had strategic, high-valued stuff all throughout that region, so we were not going to stand to allow that to happen.”
On Jan. 16, 1991, Operation Desert Storm launched after Hussein refused to withdraw his troops from Kuwait by the Jan. 15 deadline.
“After a more than four weeks of relentless bombardment by U.S. and coalition Air Strikes, the ground phase kicked in and was completed in an astounding 100 hours,” the non-profit’s website states.
The war ended on Feb. 28, 1991 when Iraq pulled out of the country; it officially accepted cease-fire terms on April 6.
“It was such a resounding and rapid success that I think a lot of people forget the fact there were 375 people who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.
But the memories are still fresh for the nearly 700,000 who fought there.
“It was difficult on me, personally, being away,” Bolster said. “That was my first major deployment for any period of time.”
Bolster, a retired U.S. Army Colonel and father to NBC12′s Karina Bolster, reflected Monday on how different things could have been without the Desert Storm operation, and if Saddam Hussein had changed tactics.
“If some of the missiles that we were after hadn’t been found and destroyed, if he had deployed chemical weapons, which he was capable of doing at the time, things could have changed drastically,” Bolster said.
Now, some veterans with the group “Desert Thunder” took their cross-country to fundraise for a memorial in our nation’s capital.
“I think it’s absolutely fabulous,” Bolster said. “It’s a worthwhile effort. As I said before, I think the folks who participated in that particular conflict should be recognized.”
The hope is to break ground on the proposed memorial at 23rd Street and Constitution Avenue before the end of 2021 to commemorate and mark the 30th anniversary of the conflict.
The structure, in its final design phase now, would sit near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial.
The goal of the memorial would include:
- Educates them about the historical events of Desert Storm and Desert Shield
- Identifies each of the coalition countries and illustrates the historical significance of the 34-nation coalition that united to liberate Kuwait
- Reflects the unique environmental and battle conditions experienced by servicemen and women in this war
- Leaves visitors with an enduring memory of the historical significance and accomplishments of Desert Storm and Desert Shield
“Close to 700,000 answered that call - all of them willing to pay that price that was asked of them,” Stump said.
“We expected the worst, but we got the best,” Strugala added.
The estimated cost for the memorial is $40 million. According to the non-profit’s website, before groundbreaking can happen, 110% of the project budget must be raised.
“What we need to do to get that done is we need a final tranche of $20 million to accomplish that,” Stump said.
For more information on the memorial and to donate, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.