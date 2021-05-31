One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Browns Gap Turnpike near Blufton Road.
According to the Albemarle County Police Department, the vehicles collided head-on. The driver of one vehicle, 41-year-old William Marcus Clark II of Crozet, died at the scene.
The passenger of the same vehicle sustained minor injuries. The two occupants of the second vehicle did not report any injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.
This is the fourth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2021.
