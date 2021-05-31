News to Know for May 31: Memorial Day events; Catholic Diocese restrictions eased; Clean the Bay Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Memorial Day!
The sun returns for the final day of this holiday weekend with warmer temperatures.
Today will be mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
Lisa Lewis, a 54-year-old woman from Chesterfield, was reported missing on Sunday after her family was unable to locate her.
Lewis is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.
Police say she may be driving a black 2002 BMW 3 series with Virginia plates MSLELE.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Government offices and services around the city will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.
That includes federal, state and local government offices as well as banks and courts.
Trash will not be picked up in Richmond, Petersburg, Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield.
Pick-up will be a day late for the rest of the week.
President Joe Biden marked his first Memorial Day weekend as commander in chief by honoring the nation’s sacrifices in a deeply personal manner as he paid tribute Sunday to those lost while remembering his late son Beau, a veteran who died six years ago to the day.
The Memorial Day weekend, long an important moment for Biden, took on added poignancy this year as the president spoke frequently and emotionally of his own loss while expressing the gratitude of a nation for the sacrifices of others.
“I can’t thank you enough for the continued service for the country,” said Biden, addressing a crowd of Gold Star military families and other veterans in a ceremony at War Memorial Plaza in the shadow of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. “I know how much the loss hurts.”
Biden also underscored his recent decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan later this year, expressing gratitude to service members who took multiple tours of duty in America’s longest war.
The 2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony was originally slated to be held virtually at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, but with COVID-19 restrictions lifting, it will now be open to the public.
The ceremony will take place on May 31 at 11 a.m.
The ceremony will be broadcast and live-streamed from the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terrorism and Beyond.
The event will also be live-streamed on the Virginia Department of Veterans Services Facebook page.
Evergreen Cemetery
Veterans and active military members can receive free meals on Memorial Day on behalf of the cemeteries at Evergreen.
Big Herm’s Kitchen will cater the event from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 50 Evergreen Road in Richmond. Additional details can be found at this link. Veterans or military members can also RSVP at this link or on Facebook.
Hanover
Hanover residents are invited to watch a virtual ceremony honoring veterans for Memorial Day.
In honor of Memorial Day, the Hanover County Parks & Recreation Department is offering a discount for memorial brick pavers purchased online from May 31to June 6.
Chesterfield
Chesterfield’s historical society is hosting a free Memorial Day ceremony to honor veterans in the community.
The event is slated for Monday, May 31 at 2 p.m. at the historic Chesterfield courthouse, 10011 Iron Bridge Road. For more information about the event, visit this website.
Colonial Heights
Colonial Heights will host on Monday its annual Memorial Day service at the city’s war memorial.
The service will begin at 10 a.m. on Boulevard between Lee and Lafayette Avenues. The memorial is across the street from the Colonial Heights Courthouse.
Parishes led by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond are easing mask mandates and social distancing guidelines in lieu of Virginia’s lift of COVID-19 restrictions.
The diocese says fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask or social distance indoors or outdoors.
The diocese is still encouraging unvaccinated individuals, including those over the age of five, to continue wearing a mask and keeping their distance.
On Sunday, Saint Bridget Catholic Church held Sunday morning Mass following the new guidance.
This Memorial Day weekend, volunteers are making sure their legacy and sacrifice to freedom live on.
Spraying the headstones, followed by a thorough scrub, and then the placement of an American Flag is the process of making all 647 veterans’ graves squeaky clean this weekend.
“Physically, you’re touching marble and getting dirty. You are sacrificing your time for them to honor them,” founder of Do Good Cville, Kerry Rock said.
His nonprofit, along with the Chris Long Foundation and many volunteers are the ones getting their hands dirty to make the headstones shine. The event has grown in the last few years.
Monday is Memorial Day, and also the start of the annual Clean the Bay Day along the James River.
On Wednesday, crews went out to see just how much they’ll have to clean up.
The longstanding litter cleanup runs from May 31 to June 5.
Because of COVID, this year there are no pre-designated sites and meeting times. People can pick up litter on their own time near their home or work, then log the results online.
