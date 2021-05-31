Memorial Day Forecast: Dry and pleasantly cool

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The sun returns for the final day of this holiday weekend with warmer temperatures.
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s. With low humidity, it’s the best weather day of the week!
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
THURSDAY: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny with pop up storms in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with pop up storms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
