Memorial Day Forecast: Dry and pleasantly cool

Gorgeous weather to start the week, with rain likely by Thursday

By Andrew Freiden | May 31, 2021 at 3:58 AM EDT - Updated May 31 at 3:58 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The sun returns for the final day of this holiday weekend with warmer temperatures.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s. With low humidity, it’s the best weather day of the week!

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

THURSDAY: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny with pop up storms in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with pop up storms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

