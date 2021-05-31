‘The foundation of the wealth:’ Why Black Wall Street boomed

This photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa shows an African American woman and girl sitting on a porch swing, both dressed in coats and hats, by the side of a house. Provenance is unknown; however, it is believed that these photos were taken in Tulsa, Okla. prior to the Tulsa Race Massacre. (Source: Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa via AP)